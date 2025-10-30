Disney Stock Climbs Following FuboTV Combination

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares are trading higher on Thursday after FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) finalized its merger with Disney's Hulu + Live TV business.

What Happened: FuboTV and The Walt Disney Company announced they have closed the previously announced transaction to combine Fubo’s business with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business.

The merger of Fubo and Hulu + Live TV has formed the sixth biggest Pay TV provider in the U.S., now serving close to six million subscribers across North America. T

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will remain separate services, each giving customers a range of plans at different prices. Hulu + Live TV will still stream through the Hulu app and be part of a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited. Fubo will continue serve its customers through its own app.

The combined business anticipates achieving synergies across costs, revenue and operations through savings in content expenses via more flexible packaging, enhanced advertising capabilities and improved sales and marketing efforts. Disney has committed to providing Fubo with a $145 million term loan in 2026 as part of the deal.

Fubo Co-Founder and CEO David Gandler will lead the combined business alongside Fubo’s management team. Andy Bird will serve as chairman of a newly announced board of directors that will oversee the company’s strategic direction.

“It is a privilege to join Fubo as Chairman at such a transformative time for the company,” said Bird. “Today’s announcement brings together two industry leading brands and a compelling set of resources that uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

DIS Price Action: Disney shares are having a good day, up 1.94% at $112.38 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. They’re still 9.5% below their 52-week high, so there’s room to climb. Today, they’ve moved between a low of $109.55 and a high of $113.58, so it’s been an active session so far.

