Riot Platforms Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Shares of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower Thursday morning as investors anticipate the company’s third-quarter 2025 financial results, due after the market close. The report will provide a crucial update on the company’s performance and outlook.

What To Know: Wall Street consensus estimates project a net loss of 13 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $170.63 million. Investors will be closely watching for details following recent operational updates.

The company's September production report showed it mined 445 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), a decrease from August. Notably, power credits, a significant revenue stream, fell sharply to $700,000 in September from $15.2 million in the prior month.

Analysts will also seek commentary on the progress of Riot’s high-performance computing colocation strategy, which JPMorgan recently highlighted as a key source of potential upside for the bitcoin miner. The company is scheduled to host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results with investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Riot Platforms boasts an exceptionally strong Momentum score of 96.17.

RIOT Price Action: Riot Platforms shares were down 4.74% at $21.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

