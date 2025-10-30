Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Is Sliding Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) are trading lower Thursday after the company announced the pricing of a public offering of 75 million common shares. Here’s what investors need to know.

CLF shares are retreating from recent levels. See the trading setup here.

What To Know: The steelmaker expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately $964 million, implying a price of about $12.85 per share. CLF plans to use the funds to repay borrowings under its credit facility. This action increases the number of shares outstanding, a dilutive move that is putting pressure on the stock price.

The offering follows a recent surge in investor interest after CLF revealed it is exploring opportunities in the rare earth minerals sector. On its third-quarter call, CEO Lourenco Goncalves highlighted the company is assessing ore and tailings sites in Minnesota and Michigan for rare earth potential.

This long-term strategic initiative aims to create a domestic supply chain for critical materials, but Thursday’s focus remains on the near-term impact of the stock dilution.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge Rankings highlight the stock’s strong Momentum score of 81.66, despite a low Growth score of 10.15.

CLF Price Action: Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 12.82% at $12.28 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

