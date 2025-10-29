Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Is Sliding Wednesday: What's Going On?

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) shares are trading lower on Wednesday afternoon, caught in a broader market sell-off fueled by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, Powell introduced uncertainty by stating that another rate cut in December is not a "foregone conclusion," noting "strongly differing views" among policymakers.

As a major mortgage lender, Rocket’s business is highly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. Powell's cautious tone dampened investor hopes for a sustained rate-cutting cycle, which would lower mortgage rates and stimulate demand for new loans and refinancing.

The prospect of borrowing costs remaining elevated for longer than anticipated clouds the outlook for the housing market and, consequently, RKT's potential profitability. This uncertainty is causing investors to sell off the stock ahead of its financial update.

Investors will now turn their attention to the company's third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the market closes on Thursday. Analysts are forecasting earnings of 3 cents per share on $1.69 billion in revenue.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s current downward pressure, Benzinga Edge data indicates a negative short-term price trend for RKT.

RKT Price Action: Rocket Companies shares were down 7.22% at $16.25 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

