What's Going On With NextEra Energy Stock?

Shares of NextEra Energy (NASDAQ:NEE) are falling Tuesday. The electric utility holding company posted mixed earnings results for the third quarter.

NEE stock is showing weakness. Get the latest updates here.

What To Know: NextEra Energy reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.04 by 9%. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.97 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.05 billion by about 1%.

NextEra affirmed its full-year 2025 earnings guidance of $3.45 to $3.70 versus estimates of $3.67. The company also affirmed its earnings forecast for 2026, expecting $3.63 to $4 per share versus estimates of $3.98 per share.

Shares of NextEra Energy were down about 2.5%, trading around $83 at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

Following the company’s third-quarter report, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $97.

NextEra Energy announced on Wednesday that it signed a 25-year agreement with Google for energy from Duane Arnold Energy Center, Iowa’s only nuclear facility. It was previously shut down in 2020. The two companies will work together to accelerate nuclear deployment in the U.S.

"Restarting Duane Arnold marks an important milestone for NextEra Energy," said John Ketchum, CEO of NextEra Energy. "Our partnership with Google not only brings nuclear energy back to Iowa — it also accelerates the development of next-generation nuclear technology."

NEE Analysis: NextEra is trading approximately 8.6% above its 50-day moving average of $76.92 and about 15.7% above its 200-day moving average of $72.22. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 70.73, signaling that the stock is in overbought territory, which could suggest that a pullback was due.

Support is identified at $83.00, which aligns closely with the current price, while resistance is noted at $86.74. If the stock can hold above the support level, it may consolidate before attempting to retest the resistance. However, a breach below the support could lead to further downside, potentially targeting the 50-day moving average as a more substantial support level.

In the context of its peers, NextEra stands as one of the largest players in the energy sector with a market cap of $177.16 billion, significantly larger than Duke Energy at $99.14 billion and Southern Company at $104.94 billion. This positioning may provide some stability, but the current technical indicators suggest caution as the stock navigates through this corrective phase.

NEE Price Action: NextEra shares were down 2.38% at $83.97 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $61.72 to $87.52.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock