Brookfield And Cameco Join US In $80 Billion Nuclear Push

Westinghouse Electric Company, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) stocks are trading higher premarket after the companies entered into a strategic partnership with the U.S. government to accelerate the construction of new nuclear reactors nationwide.

$80 Billion Investment to Expand U.S. Nuclear Power

The initiative, following President Donald Trump’s May 2025 executive order, includes at least $80 billion in investments to expand the United States’ nuclear power capacity.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the nation’s energy independence and support its growing artificial intelligence infrastructure. The reactors will utilize Westinghouse’s AP1000 design, which is recognized for its advanced safety systems and efficient construction methods.

Administration Officials Highlight Energy and Security Goals

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the partnership reflects the administration’s commitment to unleashing American energy and creating high-paying jobs while reinforcing national security.

“This partnership embodies the bold vision of President Trump to rebuild our energy sovereignty, create high-paying jobs, and drive America to the forefront of the nuclear renaissance,” Lutnick said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the deal advances Trump’s goal of revitalizing nuclear power while positioning the U.S. to win the global AI race. He called the partnership a historic step toward fully energizing America.

Brookfield and Cameco Outline Growth Plans

Brookfield President Connor Teskey said the investment will help meet the rising demand for electricity while powering AI-related infrastructure. Teskey added that Brookfield plans to double its half-trillion-dollar investment in U.S. infrastructure over the next decade.

Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said the partnership strengthens Cameco’s and Westinghouse’s roles in global energy markets. “As a strategic partner, Cameco is a secure and reliable western-based supplier of the uranium fuel needed to support the civilian deployment and long-term reliable operation of Westinghouse’s technology in the U.S. and globally,” he said.

Projected Job Creation

Each two-unit AP1000 project is expected to support about 45,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs across 43 states.

Nationwide construction could generate over 100,000 jobs and expand U.S. exports of nuclear technology.

The deal also includes a profit-sharing mechanism allowing both private partners and the public to benefit from future financial gains tied to the program.

Price Action: CCJ shares were trading higher by 12.10% to $97.10 premarket at last check Tuesday. BAM was up 6.27%.

