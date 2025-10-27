Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Surges On New AI Data Center Chip Announcement: What Investors Need To Know

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares traded sharply higher Monday following the company’s unveiling of new AI chips aimed at the data center market. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company announced its AI200 and AI250 chip-based accelerator cards and racks, designed for generative AI inference. These solutions promise rack-scale performance and high memory capacity at a low total cost of ownership. The AI250 will feature an innovative memory architecture providing a tenfold increase in effective memory bandwidth.

In a related announcement, Qualcomm revealed a collaboration with HUMAIN to deploy this advanced AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. HUMAIN is targeting 200 megawatts of the new AI solutions starting in 2026 to help establish the Kingdom as a global AI hub.

Following the announcements, UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating on Qualcomm but raised the price target from $165 to $175.

Investors now await Qualcomm’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025 earnings report. The results are scheduled for release after the market closes on Nov. 5. According to analyst consensus estimates, Qualcomm is expected to report EPS of $2.65 on quarterly revenue of $10.75 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Qualcomm shows particular strength with a Growth score of 70.50.

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm shares closed Monday’s session higher by 11.09% to $187.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.

