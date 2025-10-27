What's Going On With BIO-Key International Stock On Monday?

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares are rocketing on Monday after the company partnered with IT2Trust, a key IT security distributor in Scandinavia.

This collaboration is a major step in BIO-key’s expansion across the Nordic region.

The deal aims to deliver GDPR-compliant and scalable IAM technologies to strengthen identity protection and secure digital transformation for enterprises.

Under this new partnership, IT2Trust will distribute and provide support for BIO-key’s entire suite of IAM and biometric authentication tools.

Management Commentary

Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key International (EMEA) added, “Our partnership with IT2Trust is a natural step in BIO-key’s European growth strategy. Together, we’re bringing the next generation of identity and access management to the Nordic market—combining local market knowledge with global innovation to help organizations protect their people, data, and digital future.”

Recent Key Events

In August, BIO-key reported a 49% increase in second-quarter 2025 revenue, driven by growth across all three of the company’s segments. Concurrently, the company announced the launch of its “BIO-key CyberDefense Initiative.”

BKYI Price Action: BIO-key International shares were up 184.38% at $2.19 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

