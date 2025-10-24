Google Parent Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are trading higher Friday after Anthropic said it will expand its use of Google Cloud technologies, including up to 1 million TPUs.

What To Know: The expansion is valued in the tens of billions of dollars and is expected to bring more than a gigawatt of capacity online in 2026.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said Anthropic's decision to scale up its use of TPUs reflects "the strong price-performance and efficiency its teams have seen with TPUs for several years."

Anthropic said it now serves more than 300,000 business customers, with the number of large accounts—each generating over $100,000 in run-rate revenue—growing nearly sevenfold in the past year. The expansion will support growing customer demand and strengthen the company's AI research and product development.

"Anthropic and Google have a longstanding partnership and this latest expansion will help us continue to grow the compute we need to define the frontier of AI," said Krishna Rao, CFO of Anthropic.

Alphabet is expected to report third quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closes. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $2.29 and revenue of $99.80 billion.

GOOG Price Action: At the time of writing, Google shares are trading 3.09% higher at $261.60, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock



