Nebius (NBIS) Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of AI infrastructure firm Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) are surging on Friday, building on momentum from the previous session. The rally is fueled by a combination of company-specific news and a favorable broader market environment.

What To Know: This week, Nebius announced its autonomous driving subsidiary, Avride, secured up to $375 million in funding from Uber and Nebius itself. This investment aims to scale Avride’s autonomous vehicle services and launch a robotaxi service on the Uber platform in Dallas by the end of 2025.

This positive catalyst was amplified on Friday by a cooler-than-expected September inflation report. The data showed the headline CPI rising just 3% year-over-year, slightly below economists’ expectations. This has bolstered investor hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, sparking a wider market rally that has provided an additional tailwind for Nebius.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s third-quarter financial results, which are scheduled for release on Nov. 11th. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 49 cents per share and revenue of $155.11 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings give you four critical scores to help you identify the strongest and weakest stocks to buy and sell. According to these rankings, NBIS boasts an exceptionally high Momentum score of 99.08, reflecting its strong recent price performance.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 8.72% at $115.42 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock