Nebius (NBIS) Stock Is Rebounding Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of AI infrastructure company Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS) are trading higher Thursday, fueled by strategic news that is overshadowing a recent stock slump. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: On Wednesday, the company announced its autonomous driving subsidiary, Avride, secured up to $375 million in investments and commitments backed by Uber and Nebius itself.

The funding aims to rapidly scale Avride's autonomous vehicle services and deepen its partnership with Uber, including plans to launch a robotaxi service on the Uber platform in Dallas by the end of 2025.

The update follows a 12% drop in Nebius shares over the prior five sessions. However, reports from Wednesday suggested institutional investors were treating the dip as a buying opportunity.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company's third-quarter financial results, which are scheduled for release before the market opens on Nov. 11. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 49 cents per share and revenue of $155.11 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Nebius boasts an exceptionally high Momentum score of 99.08.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 6.04% at $104.58 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

