Why Is OBOOK Holdings Stock Soaring Friday?

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, has announced a significant regulatory success following its Nasdaq direct listing. The firm recently obtained new Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) across Washington, Kansas, and North Carolina.

This achievement expands the company’s coverage for fund operations to 40 U.S. states, greatly increasing its domestic reach. This acquisition, particularly the license in Washington State after years of effort, reinforces the OwlTing Group’s regulatory standing.

This milestone advances the company’s core mission to build a fully regulated stablecoin infrastructure for global commerce. The licenses underscore OwlTing’s commitment to a legally compliant, efficient, and scalable cross-border payments ecosystem using its OwlPay stablecoin platform.

Also Read: The Next Financial Crisis May Start On The Blockchain – And JP Morgan Just Opened The Door

Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group, stressed the strategic value of this victory. “Securing our regulatory presence across 40 U.S. states marks more than compliance, it’s a foundation for leadership,” Wang stated.

He explained that as the worldwide payments sector adopts stablecoin systems, OwlPay is actively creating the essential infrastructure for enterprises globally, promising faster, safer, and more economical borderless transactions.

Beyond the U.S., the OwlTing Group is pursuing a global regulatory framework. The company is working to upgrade its Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) license in Poland to the EU’s Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) license under MiCA, and is applying for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.

Price Acton: OWLS shares were trading higher by 10.02% to $11.75 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Gumbariya via Shutterstock