Danaher Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Shares Move Higher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are rising Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

What Happened: Danaher announced third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.72 per share by 9.82%. For comparison, the company reported earnings of 1.71 per share in the same quarter last year.

Danaher reported $6.05 billion in quarterly revenue, beating analyst expectations of $6.01 billion. The company’s revenue results mark a 4.4% increase from approximately $5.8 billion reported during the same quarter last year.

Danaher generated operating cash flow of $1.7 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $1.4 billion during the quarter.

“We are encouraged by our third quarter results,” said Rainer Blair, president and CEO. “DBS-driven execution paired with continued momentum in our bioprocessing business and better-than-anticipated respiratory revenue at Cepheid enabled us to exceed our revenue, earnings and cash flow expectations.”

Looking forward, the company maintained its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $7.70 to $7.80 per share, versus estimates of $7.78 per share. Danaher also expects core revenue growth to land in the low-single digits for full-year 2025.

Blair added that the company is continuing to focus on creating value by investing in innovation, sharpening its sales strategy and boosting efficiency across its operations.

DHR Price Action: Danaher shares were up 7.03% at $223.04 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

