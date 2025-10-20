Examining the Future: Danaher's Earnings Outlook

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Danaher to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72.

Danaher bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 4.2% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Danaher's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.64 1.64 2.16 1.57 EPS Actual 1.80 1.88 2.14 1.71 Price Change % 4.00 2.00 0.00 -2.00

Tracking Danaher's Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher were trading at $209.06 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Danaher

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Danaher.

Analysts have given Danaher a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $227.71, indicating a potential 8.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Thermo Fisher Scientific, with an average 1-year price target of $559.11, suggesting a potential 167.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilent Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $148.36, suggesting a potential 29.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IQVIA Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $218.44, suggesting a potential 4.49% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies and IQVIA Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Danaher Buy 3.36% $3.52B 1.08% Thermo Fisher Scientific Outperform 2.97% $4.41B 3.24% Agilent Technologies Neutral 10.14% $888M 5.37% IQVIA Hldgs Buy 5.32% $1.32B 4.53%

Key Takeaway:

Danaher ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Danaher: A Closer Look

In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Then, through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in the life sciences and diagnostic industries after the late 2023 divestiture of its environmental and applied solutions group, Veralto.

Breaking Down Danaher's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Danaher's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Danaher's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Danaher's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Danaher adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

