Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) stock surged Friday after unveiling two major announcements: a licensing collaboration with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and a $60.3 million private placement financing led by Samsara BioCapital.

The twin developments mark a significant boost to the clinical-stage biotherapeutics firm’s funding and strategic partnerships.

Under the newly signed collaboration and license agreement, Rani will pair its proprietary RaniPill oral drug delivery system with Chugai’s experimental antibody for rare diseases.

The company will receive an upfront payment of $10 million. It could also earn up to $75 million in development milestones, $100 million in sales milestones, and single-digit royalties on future product sales.

Chugai also has the option to extend the partnership to five additional drug programs under similar terms, which could bring the total value of the agreement to more than $1 billion.

Rani CEO Talat Imran described the partnership as a major step forward in transforming the delivery of biologics. “This partnership represents a convergence of Rani’s cutting-edge oral delivery platform technology and Chugai’s expertise in the research, development and commercialization of complex antibodies in global markets for multiple disease areas with high unmet medical needs, including rare and immunologic diseases,” Imran said.

The executive added that oral therapies could reduce reliance on injections and improve treatment adherence for patients with chronic and rare conditions.

Private Placement

Separately, Rani announced a $60.3 million private placement led by Samsara BioCapital, joined by RA Capital Management, Anomaly, Special Situations Funds, Invus, and founder and chairman Mir Imran.

The financing, priced at market value, includes shares and pre-funded warrants with accompanying Class A common stock purchase warrants.

The transaction, expected to close around October 21, 2025, will extend Rani’s cash runway into 2028 and support the continued development of its RaniPill platform.

Imran noted the fresh capital, combined with proceeds from the Chugai agreement, would position the company with clarity, focus, and momentum.

Price Action: RANI shares were trading higher by 191.99% to $1.375 at last check Friday.

