Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) and OpenEvidence announced on Thursday that they have entered into a long-term partnership to develop and market Open Vista, an artificial intelligence platform aimed at improving clinical research and patient care.

The companies said Open Vista will leverage AI to expand patient access to clinical trials, accelerate drug discovery by identifying unmet medical needs, and enhance the understanding and adoption of approved medicines to improve patient outcomes.

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians.

Daniel Nadler, CEO of OpenEvidence, said, “OpenEvidence has become an accelerator for the dissemination of medical knowledge, with more than 40% of U.S. physicians actively using its point-of-care clinical decision support AI. By bridging the gap between peer-reviewed evidence and on-the-ground medical practice, OpenEvidence is streamlining and quickening the translation of medical research from bench to bedside.”

“For many patients with serious illnesses who have exhausted first and second line therapies, clinical trials are their most promising form of healthcare. In partnering with Veeva, we now have a unique opportunity to go a step further and leverage the power of AI to connect physicians and patients to relevant clinical trials and cutting-edge therapies,” Nadler added.

“We are very excited about our long-term partnership with OpenEvidence as we enter the AI chapter in life sciences. Combining the strengths of Veeva and OpenEvidence, we can use AI to bridge life sciences companies making life-saving medicines, patients, and the physicians who treat them,” said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner.

The first Open Vista product offerings are expected to be released in 2026.

Price Action: VEEV shares were trading higher by 1.44% to $291.52 at last check Thursday.

