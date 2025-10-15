What's Going On With SEALSQ (LAES) Stock Wednesday?

Shares of post-quantum semiconductor company SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) are trading lower Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s rally. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock’s 60% rally over the trailing week is fueled by a series of strategic announcements that highlight the company’s expanding role in quantum-resistant security.

Adding to the recent announcements, the company on Wednesday announced its WISeSat.space satellite is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 on Nov. 10. The company said the mission will serve as a testbed for post-quantum communication protocols, marking a pivotal step in developing quantum-resilient, satellite-based IoT connectivity.

Recent catalysts for the stock also include a new collaboration with Swiss compliance provider Wecan Group to develop a post-quantum Know Your Customer solution for the financial industry. This follows an expanded partnership with energy management firm Landis+Gyr to deploy its cybersecurity technology to protect North America's smart energy grid.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The recent, sharp price increase is reflected in the stock’s exceptional Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 99.58.

LAES Price Action: SEALSQ shares were down 5.64% at $7.24 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

