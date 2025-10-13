Why QuantumScape (QS) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Monday

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares surged to a new 52-week high on Monday, riding a wave of optimism in the battery and critical materials sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally follows China’s announcement last week of new export licensing requirements for certain rare-earth materials and specific lithium batteries, heightening concerns over global supply chain stability.

This move has intensified the focus on domestic technology, positioning companies like QuantumScape, which is developing next-generation solid-state batteries, potentially as a crucial alternative to Chinese dominance.

While broader market tensions were initially high, a weekend social media post from President Donald Trump appeared to soften his stance on tariffs, easing investor fears of a wider trade conflict.

The combination of supply chain anxiety and reduced macroeconomic fears has fueled significant investor interest in American-based battery technology innovators during Monday trading, pushing QuantumScape shares to their highest point in a year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring the stock’s powerful rally, Benzinga Edge rankings assign QuantumScape an exceptional Momentum score of 97.66, with its price trend rated positive across all time horizons.

QS Price Action: QuantumScape shares closed Monday up 15.58% at $16.99, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $17.79.

The stock has significantly surpassed its 50-day ($10.42), 100-day ($8.72) and 200-day ($6.69) moving averages, indicating a robust bullish trend. Immediate support is likely around the recent low of $15.34, while resistance can be observed near the 52-week high of $17.79.

