The Metals Company (TMC) Shares Are Trading Higher Today: What's Going On?

The Metals Company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares are trading higher Monday on continued strength after China’s Commerce Ministry announced that foreign suppliers must obtain approval to export certain products containing rare earth materials.

What To Know: According to CNBC, China tightened export controls on rare earths and related technologies last week while barring its citizens from participating in unauthorized overseas mining. The Ministry of Commerce said that foreign entities must now obtain a license to export any products containing more than 0.1% domestically sourced rare earths or made using Chinese extraction, refining or magnet-making technology.

The new measures, which take effect on Dec. 1, are designed to prevent the misuse of rare-earth minerals in military and sensitive sectors and could increase global dependence on China's processing and technical capabilities.

The Metals Company shares are advancing on Monday as investors expect tightened Chinese export rules to boost demand for non-Chinese sources of rare earth and critical minerals, an area where the company is actively developing ocean-based mining projects.

TMC Price Action: At the time of writing, The Metals Company shares are trading 18.14% higher at $10.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

