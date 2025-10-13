Nio Stock Is Moving Higher Monday: What's Driving The Action?

NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) stock is trading higher on Monday alongside other US-listed Chinese stocks after President Donald Trump posted conciliatory comments about China on social media. China’s exports for September also came in ahead of estimates.

What Happened: President Trump took to Truth Social to reassure markets about U.S.-China relations over the weekend, stating not to worry about China, and that all will be fine.

The post came after Trump announced plans for additional 100% tariffs on Chinese goods following Beijing’s decision to implement comprehensive restrictions on rare earth exports.

Broader markets sold off on Friday in response to rising trade tensions, but stocks are bouncing back on Monday with several China-based names seeing big gains.

Chinese customs authorities reported Monday that the country’s outbound shipments grew 8.3% in September versus the prior year, surpassing the 6% growth that economists had anticipated, according to Reuters. This represents the strongest expansion rate since March and an acceleration from August’s 4.4% gain.

China has broadened its trading partnerships throughout the year to offset the impact of U.S. trade barriers, a strategy that has supported the country’s progress toward its approximate 5% annual economic growth objective.

Analysts acknowledge continued risks despite the economy’s durability. The report indicates that Capital Economics researcher Julian Evans-Pritchard noted that although China has weathered U.S. trade barriers better than initially expected, a deeper rift between the two countries could still lead to serious risks.

Reuters reported that Nomura’s research team expects both nations to eventually compromise following their current testing of limits, characterizing repeated cycles of tension followed by temporary agreements as the emerging standard for U.S.-China interactions.

NIO Price Action: NIO shares are rising by 6.78%, trading at $7.16 on Monday at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

