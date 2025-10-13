Oklo Stock Surges To New All-Time Highs Monday: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) soared to a new all-time high Monday morning, continuing a powerful rally fueled by optimistic analyst coverage and increasing demand for clean energy. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The advanced nuclear energy company has gained 1,600% over the past year, driven by the growing need for reliable power for artificial intelligence data centers.

Last week, both Barclays and Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with Buy ratings, setting price targets of $146 and $175, respectively. Analysts are bullish on Oklo’s potential to become a key player in the clean energy sector, citing its recent operational and regulatory milestones.

The bullish Canaccord Genuity initiation highlighted Oklo’s vertically integrated business model of building and operating its reactors as a key differentiator. The analysis also pointed to a robust 14 GW customer pipeline and a financing plan supported by debt and investment tax credits as key factors supporting the high price target.

Despite a brief pullback late last week amid broader market concerns, investor sentiment for Oklo remains strong. The company’s focus on providing zero-emission energy solutions positions it favorably as demand for sustainable energy sources continues to grow in the age of AI.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s intense upward price action is reflected in Benzinga Edge rankings, where Oklo earns a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.73.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares hit all-time highs of $173.67 on Monday before pulling back. Oklo stock was up 14.63% at $168.69 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is trading well above its 50-day ($93.62), 100-day ($75.92) and 200-day ($53.31) moving averages, suggesting a robust upward trend. Key support levels may be found near the recent low of $156.54, while resistance could be tested at the 52-week high of $171.97.

