What's Going On With Oklo Stock Friday?

Shares of Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) are retreating from all-time highs Friday afternoon, pulling back amid a wider market sell-off after President Donald Trump signaled a potential escalation in trade tensions with China.

What To Know: The stock had surged to a new record high earlier in the session, extending a powerful rally fueled by recent bullish analyst coverage. This week, both Barclays and Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with price targets of $146 and $175, respectively.

Analysts cited the growing demand for clean nuclear energy to power artificial intelligence as a key catalyst for the company. The momentum also follows several key operational and regulatory milestones, positioning Oklo as a leader in advanced nuclear energy.

Major indexes turned negative late Friday morning after President Trump posted on social media that he is considering a “massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products” and other countermeasures, sparking fears of a renewed trade war and prompting a risk-off sentiment among investors.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Oklo boasts a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.66.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 9.90% at $151.93 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

