American Battery Technology (ABAT) Stock Is Rising: What's Going On?

Shares of American Battery Technology Co (NASDAQ:ABAT) are trading higher Monday morning after the company announced it has completed a critical step in developing its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project in Nevada. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: American Battery has finished all required National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) baseline studies and submitted them to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. This marks a major milestone, concluding what the company said was a two-year effort involving 21 comprehensive studies.

The completion of the reports is a prerequisite for initiating the formal NEPA review and is a key step toward permitting and construction. The company has also submitted a Mine Plan of Operations as it prepares for the next phase of development.

This progress moves American Battery closer to becoming a domestic supplier of lithium, a critical component for batteries, and follows the project’s selection by the FAST-41 Permitting Council to accelerate the federal review process.

ABAT Price Action: American Battery shares were up 38.21% at $9.34 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

