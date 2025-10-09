4 ETFs To Consider Buying For The Q4 Gold Rally

Right now, all eyes are on stocks. Tech stocks, chip stocks, AI stocks, you name it.

But while the spotlight stays on Wall Street's usual suspects, two of the most reliable assets in the entire market have been quietly building serious momentum: gold and silver.

Both have been on a tear since early spring. In fact, gold just hit a new all-time high of $4,000 per ounce, while silver reached $50 per ounce and smashed its record from 2011.

And based on what I'm seeing, we're not done yet. Not even close.

In fact, I believe these two metals could still tack on another 20–40% between now and December 31.

Gold Cracked $4,000—But The Rally Isn't Over Yet

Gold has already pushed past the $4,000 mark for the first time, drawing serious attention from investors and confirming the breakout that's been building for months:

In fact, its 2025 run has already exceeded 25–30% in many forecasts—and that's just the beginning if current momentum continues.

And if you're wondering what I'm trading, these are the two names at the top of my watchlist:

(NYSE:GLD): This is my go-to exchange-traded fund (ETF) when I want direct exposure to gold. It tracks the price of gold almost tick-for-tick and gives you an easy, highly liquid way to ride the trend without dealing with futures or physical metals VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX): GDX gives me exposure to the biggest gold mining stocks, which tend to outpace gold itself when momentum is strong. It's more volatile than GLD—but that's exactly why I keep it on my list.

Silver's Already Up 60% Since April—And It's Still Playing Catch-Up

If gold's the anchor, silver's the engine.

And while gold has dominated the headlines lately, silver has quietly surged over 60% since its April lows. Historically, silver tends to lag gold early in a move—and then outrun it in the final stretch.

And that's what we're seeing now:

Silver is already up about 62% off its April lows, and it's still trying to catch up to gold.

Silver sits in the same ‘hard assets' camp, and it tends to benefit from the exact same conditions: a weaker dollar, rising uncertainty, and big investor rotation into safer ground. But because silver is a thinner, more volatile market, when it moves — it really moves.

Remember, silver isn't just a precious metal. It's also an essential industrial metal. And demand from solar panel production, electric vehicles, and electronics is ramping up fast.

HSBC Securities recently upgraded its silver outlook based on strong fundamentals and growing investor demand. The gold-to-silver ratio remains historically high, suggesting silver may have plenty of room to catch up. On top of that, silver tends to move faster than gold once momentum picks up.

Technically, silver is already breaking out. ETFs like SLV have seen consistent inflows, and bullish formations are showing up across multiple time frames.

When it comes to silver, these are the two tickers I'm keeping a close eye on:

(NYSE:SLV): This is the cleanest way to trade silver without diving into futures. It closely tracks the price of silver and offers strong liquidity, making it ideal for both short-term trades and longer-term positioning. Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL): When silver starts to move, the miners can absolutely rip. SIL gives you exposure to silver mining companies, which often rally harder and faster than the metal itself. It’s more volatile, sure, but that's what makes it such a powerful momentum tool

Why Traders Should Pay Attention Right Now

Here's the big picture behind these moves:

The U.S. dollar is weakening , which fuels demand for hard assets.

, which fuels demand for hard assets. Volatility is rising , giving metals their time to shine.

, giving metals their time to shine. The government shutdown is triggering a move into perceived safe havens.

is triggering a move into perceived safe havens. Seasonality favors gold and silver in the fourth quarter, historically.

And while everyone else is crowding into overextended tech names, those who know are rotating capital into metals, especially as the Fed grows more cautious and the economic data gets messier.

Now this isn't about abandoning stocks. It's about knowing the big opportunities that are hiding in plain sight as we head into the final stretch of the year.

All in all, if you're a trader looking for reliable momentum into year-end, gold and silver deserve a spot on your radar. ETFs like GLD and SLV offer clean exposure, while GDX and SIL give you leveraged upside through the miners.

Even if you're still holding broad market exposure through SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY), it's a good time to think tactically. If we get another melt-up, I'm looking to trim into strength, book some gains, and shift into trades that still have room to run.

And with volatility creeping higher, traders should be keeping an eye on the VIX (the volatility, or "fear" index). A spike there could accelerate metals even more.That's why using options spreads—instead of going all-in on single calls or puts—can help you stay flexible while managing your risk.

