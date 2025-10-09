AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATCH) shares surged following the announcement of a $20 million financing deal, led by Funicular Funds, LP, and Sixth Borough Capital.

The deal includes $10 million in convertible debt and $10 million in units priced at $0.60 per unit, boosting investor confidence and positioning the company for growth.

The financing will help AtlasClear onboard new correspondents, diversify revenue streams, and implement advanced technologies.

“We believe this financing will fully accelerate our business model,” said John Schaible, Executive Chairman of AtlasClear.

Following a $4.25 million rollover from a recent debt financing, the company will net $15.75 million in gross proceeds.

These funds will enhance AtlasClear’s operational capacity, expand its staff, and strengthen its technological infrastructure, according to Craig Ridenhour, President.

In a separate transaction, AtlasClear completed the final $2 million of its $5 million financing round on September 24, 2025. Board member Sandip Patel led the investment and will join the company as CFO and General Counsel. Sixth Borough Capital raised its investment to $950,000.

Price Action: ATCH shares were trading 43.52% higher at $0.52 at last check Thursday.

