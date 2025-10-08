What's Going On With Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock Wednesday?

Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX:BMNR) are trading approximately flat Wednesday afternoon, as the company remains a battleground of conflicting sentiment between bulls and bears. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company’s strategy of becoming a major corporate holder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has attracted high-profile investors like Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest.

BitMine recently updated its holdings to over 2.83 million ETH, valued at approximately $13.4 billion, positioning itself as a key player for investors seeking exposure to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. This company’s strategy, led by chairman and noted crypto bull Tom Lee, aims to capture 5% of the total ETH supply.

While bulls continue to bid up shares of BitMine, which are up approximately 660% year-to-date, bears believe the stock’s rapid ascent raises questions about the company’s future trajectory.

Kerrisdale Capital announced a short position in BitMine on Wednesday, arguing that the company’s premium is unsustainable and will “sink.” The short-seller pointed to the potential for share dilution and questioned the long-term viability of BitMine’s business model.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its powerful 2025 performance, the stock registers an exceptional 99.53 Momentum score from Benzinga Edge stock rankings.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine Immersion shares were up 0.41% at $59.44 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is above its 50-day moving average of $49.45, indicating a bullish trend, but is significantly higher than its 200-day moving average of $24.87, suggesting strong long-term momentum. Key support is likely around the 50-day moving average, while resistance may be encountered near the recent high of $61.01.

