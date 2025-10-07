Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) said Tuesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with SOLV Foundation, a multi-chain Bitcoin liquid staking and structured finance platform with $2.5 billion in total value locked, to strengthen its position as a Bitcoin-focused digital asset finance company.

Under the agreement, Zeta Network will use SOLV’s platform to manage and optimize its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) holdings through a regulated third-party custodian, ensuring transparency, security and institutional-grade auditability.

The companies will establish a joint steering committee to promote SolvBTC adoption across Solana (CRYPTO: SOL/USD), Base, and Ton (CRYPTO: TON/USD), and to develop new decentralized finance models such as tokenized real-world assets and structured yield products.

Also Read: Bitcoin Steady On $1 Billion ETF Inflows As XRP Dips Below $3 While Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise

The partnership also includes joint research on Bitcoin utilization, staking, and structured finance strategies.

The agreement aims to position the company as a Bitcoin-focused finance firm by integrating its Bitcoin treasury with advanced digital asset strategies.

Zeta Network said the collaboration aims to deliver institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin within a regulated framework, guided by transparency, governance, and compliance with SEC and Nasdaq requirements.

Samantha Huang, CEO of the company, commented, “This partnership marks a transformative step for the company, strengthening our Bitcoin treasury strategy and aligning us with one of the most advanced platforms in the Bitcoin liquidity and staking ecosystem.”

“Our partnership with the company catapults SOLV onto the international stage as an institutional gateway to on-chain finance. With our $2.5 billion TVL platform powering SolvBTC across multiple chains, we are revolutionizing Bitcoin management with optimized yields and Shariah-compliant transparency in cross-chain liquidity,” said Ryan Chow, CEO of SOLV.

Price Action: ZNB shares were trading higher by 204.22% to $5.050 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Lisa Su Isn’t Worried About AI Hype Fears, Says Big Bet With OpenAI Could Pay Off ‘Tens Of Billions Of Dollars’ — AMD Stock Spikes 1.5% After Hours