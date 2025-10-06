Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares climbed on Monday after the electric two-wheeler maker reported robust third-quarter 2025 sales, underscoring its growing dominance in China's e-mobility market.

The Beijing-based company sold 465,873 units in the quarter ended September, a 49% increase from 312,405 units a year earlier. The total included e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes.

Of these, 451,455 units were sold in China, while 14,418 were delivered to international markets.

Niu's domestic performance remained a standout, with China sales soaring more than 70% year-over-year. This marked its strongest quarter of 2025 and the third straight period of growth above 50%.

The company attributed the performance to an optimized product portfolio, the expansion of its retail network, and a strategic inventory buildup ahead of new electric bicycle regulations implemented in September.

Momentum was further bolstered by the July launch of Niu's flagship FXT Ultra 2025 and NXT Ultra 2025 models, both offering extended battery range, enhanced performance, and upgraded safety features.

These introductions helped broaden the brand's consumer appeal and strengthened its premium market positioning.

Internationally, Niu's electric motorcycle sales for the first nine months of 2025 already surpassed its full-year 2024 total, signaling continued traction despite macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds.

The company said it has fine-tuned its micromobility strategy to adapt to shifting global market dynamics.

Niu's stock has surged 153% so far this year, reflecting investor optimism over its execution and market recovery. In the second quarter, the company reported a 33.5% year-over-year revenue increase to $175.29 million (1.26 billion Chinese yuan), driven by a 36.7% rise in sales volume.

That gain was partly offset by a 2.3% decline in average revenue per e-scooter.

For the third quarter, Niu projects revenue between 1.433 billion and 1.638 billion Chinese yuan, up 40% to 60% from a year earlier, suggesting continued growth momentum into year-end.

Price Action: NIU shares were trading higher by 4.42% to $4.710 premarket at last check Monday.

