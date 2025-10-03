Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Consolidates After 1,800% Bankruptcy Exit Rally

Shares of semiconductor firm Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) are trading flat Friday, holding steady after this week’s marked rally. The stock has surged 1,800% since Monday’s session open as the company announced its successful emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

What To Know: The dramatic rally was fueled by a court-approved financial restructuring that slashed Wolfspeed’s total debt by approximately 70%, from $6.5 billion to $2 billion, and reduced annual cash interest expenses by 60%.

As part of the reorganization, the company’s “old” common stock was canceled, with those shareholders receiving a heavily diluted stake of just 3-5% in the new entity, while creditors assumed majority ownership.

Despite the significant dilution, investors reacted positively to the strengthened balance sheet. CEO Robert Feurle hailed the restructuring as the “beginning of a new era,” with improved financial stability allowing the company to better capitalize on the growing demand for its silicon carbide technology.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its recent massive price rally, the stock currently boasts an exceptional Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 99.26.

WOLF Price Action: Wolfspeed shares were up 1.38% at $25.03 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

