Rumble Stock Jumps On Strategic Partnership With Perplexity

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company announced a partnership with Perplexity.

What Happened: Rumble entered into a strategic partnership with AI-powered answer engine Perplexity to help users discover relevant content in an increasingly crowded media landscape.

The partnership includes several initiatives, including the integration of Perplexity’s AI-powered tools, the introduction of a new subscription bundle and the promotion of Perplexity’s new Comet product across the Rumble ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to partner with Perplexity as we dive deeper into the AI space across our customer base,” said Chris Pavlovski, founder and CEO of Rumble.

“We are excited that Perplexity is tapping Rumble’s audience to drive their launch of Comet and also to find new opportunities with their subscription product Perplexity Pro.”

Rumble said the integration of Perplexity’s search technology into Rumble.com will be rolled out progressively. The subscription bundle and Comet browser promotion are expected to launch in connection with the enhanced search capabilities.

How To Buy RUM Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Rumble — be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way, it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

RUM Price Action: Rumble shares were up 13.94% in after-hours, trading at $8.42 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com