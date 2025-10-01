Tempus AI (TEM) Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ:TEM) are trading higher Wednesday, potentially building on momentum from last week given the lack of company-specific news. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Investor enthusiasm continues to be fueled by the Sept. 22 announcement that the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its xR IVD device.

This clearance marks a regulatory milestone for Tempus. The xR IVD is a next-generation sequencing, RNA-based diagnostic tool designed to analyze tumor tissue. Its primary function is to identify patients with solid malignant tumors who are most likely to respond to specific therapeutic treatments, thereby streamlining clinical trials for biopharmaceutical collaborators.

The FDA’s approval helps solidify Tempus AI’s position in the precision medicine landscape, potentially opening new commercial avenues for its oncology-focused diagnostic and data services.

Tempus on Wednesday announced an enhancement to its Ambry CARE Program. The update provides clinicians with more precise and personalized risk estimates at the point of care that can guide recommendations for breast cancer screening and risk reduction.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The stock’s recent positive movement is reflected in its Benzinga Edge Momentum score, which currently stands at a strong 88.12.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares were up 5.22% at $84.92 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is currently trading near its 52-week high of $97.78, indicating bullish sentiment, while the recent price action suggests potential resistance around the intraday high.

