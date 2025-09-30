Pfizer Shares Are Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump will announce a drug-pricing deal with the company.

What To Know: According to the report, Pfizer has agreed to voluntarily sell its medications through Medicaid at lower prices as part of the White House's "Most Favored Nation" initiative, which aims to match U.S. drug prices to the lowest costs paid by other wealthy nations.

The agreement follows an executive order from Trump in May that set a framework for the initiative. Officials have reportedly been in talks with pharmaceutical companies about lowering prices since, but the deadline for those agreements was Monday.

The pharmaceutical industry has also sought to address Trump's demands, with its main lobbying group announcing voluntary steps this week, including a new website to help Americans find lower-cost drugs.

Trump has argued the U.S. pays disproportionately high prices for medications compared to other countries.

“We're not doing that anymore,” Trump said last week.

The Trump administration is expected to make an official announcement with Pfizer on Tuesday.

PFE Price Action: At the time of writing, Pfizer shares are trading 2.87% higher at $24.54, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

