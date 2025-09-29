Firefly Aerospace Stock Is Falling After Hours: What's Fueling The Sell-Off?

Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: FLY) shares are trading lower in Monday’s after-hours session after the company announced a testing mishap with its Alpha rocket.

What Happened: Firefly announced on Monday that its Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage during testing at the company’s Texas facility.

Firefly said it’s currently assessing damages. The company noted that all personnel are safe and no other facilities were impacted.

“Regular testing is part of Firefly's philosophy — we test each critical component, engine and vehicle stage to ensure it operates within our flight requirements before we ship to the launch pad. We learn from each test to improve our designs and build a more reliable system. We will share more information on the path forward at a later date,” the company said.

Firefly Aerospace went public in August, raising $933.1 million in net proceeds from its IPO. The company expects to generate approximately $133 million to $145 million in total revenue this year.

FLY Price Action: Firefly Aerospace shares were down 8,37% in after-hours, trading at $33.87 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: courtesy of Firefly Aerospace.