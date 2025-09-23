Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic, AST, Rocket Lab Climb

Space stocks were trending across social media and one company's stock was down after a disappointing earnings report.

Here's a look at what's going on in the space sector.

Firefly Aerospace – FLY

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. FLY shares dropped 13% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter revenue of $15.55 million and a loss of $5.78 per share in its first earnings report following its August IPO.

Firefly said its first Eclipse launch is expected to take place "as early as next year." The company also stated that it continues to ramp up its flight cadence and production to meet strong demand for its launch services.

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB CEO Peter Beck told Space.com that he is interested in collaborations with NASA on Mars and Venus exploration missions.

Beck said he would like to bring back rock samples collected from Mars by NASA's Perseverance after some of the samples were found to contain mineral textures that could indicate the presence of biosignatures.

“As a planetary science geek … on my own personal quest to look for life on other planets, the recent Martian discovery is super exciting,” Beck said.

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares were trending on social media and trading higher on heavy volume Tuesday.

AST SpaceMobile president Scott Wisniewski spoke at the World Space Business Week in Paris on Monday.

"Having a large aperture in low Earth orbit lets us handle more frequencies, balance cellular and MSS strategies, manage multiple frequencies within the same beam, and deliver as much service as possible," Wisniewski said.

"We don't require a new device — it's about enabling a full offering with flexible technology and spectrum strategy through an ecosystem approach," he added.

Virgin Galactic – SPCE

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares climbed 17% on Tuesday on heavy trading volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Intuitive Machines – LUNR

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR stock also traded higher, despite the lack of company-specific news.

LUNR shares have gained more than 12% over the past five days.

