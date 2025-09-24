RedCloud Holdings Plc RCT shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has joined the Nvidia NVDA Connect program as part of its effort to build a new operating system for global trade.

The tie-up will give RedCloud’s developers access to Nvidia’s AI frameworks, software kits and expertise, helping speed up its product roadmap.

The company said that the collaboration will fuel its next wave of innovation to address a $2 trillion inventory gap in the $14.6 trillion FMCG sector, which it claims hinders supply chain growth.

Also Read: Alibaba Partners With Nvidia To Power Robots And Self-Driving Cars

Nvidia’s Connect program gives software developers tools and resources to speed up product development and bring offerings to market faster.

RedCloud said its participation will support enhancements to the RedAI platform, the Red101 retailer app, and the TradeX bulk trading service, while also enabling the release of new AI-driven products.

The company’s technology push follows recent updates, including more than a doubling of customer numbers in the first half of 2025, the launch of a joint venture in Saudi Arabia to support expansion, and a payments and financial services partnership strategy aimed at streamlining trade and boosting working capital.

“Joining NVIDIA Connect is an exciting opportunity for our development teams. This program provides us with access to NVIDIA’s ecosystem of AI tools and expertise, which we expect to be instrumental in building powerful AI-native infrastructure to enable intelligent trade of FMCG products across global supply chains,” said Jorge Guerrero, AVP Product at RedCloud.

Price Action: RCT shares were trading higher by 28.38% to $1.31 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image by JRdes via Shutterstock