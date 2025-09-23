Why SoundHound AI Stock Is Surging Today

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are gaining traction on Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration with Red Lobster.

What Happened: SoundHound AI, a global provider of voice and conversational AI, announced a partnership with seafood restaurant Red Lobster to roll out an AI-powered phone ordering agent across all Red Lobster locations.

By using SoundHound’s advanced AI technology, Red Lobster will ensure that every phone call is answered, regardless of how busy a restaurant gets. The system can handle multiple calls simultaneously, maintain consistent and coherent order placement and provide instant answers to common guest questions about store hours, locations, menu items and more.

“At Red Lobster, we are committed to providing the ultimate dining experience for our guests, whether they’re dining in or ordering takeout or delivery,” said Larry Konecny, COO of Red Lobster. “With SoundHound’s cutting-edge voice AI technology, we’re able to streamline the takeout process to make ordering faster and easier for our guests.”

The AI agent is trained on Red Lobster’s full menu and sends orders directly to the restaurant’s point-of-sale system, reducing workload for in-store staff. SoundHound powers thousands of locations with its voice and conversational AI technology.

SOUN Price Action: SoundHound AI shares were up 7.71% at $18.65 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. SoundHound has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $4.45.

