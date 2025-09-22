Oklo Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of nuclear energy company Oklo Inc OKLO are trading higher Monday afternoon, recovering off session lows. Wedbush earlier raised their outlook on the stock.

What To Know: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has boosted the firm’s 12-month price target on Oklo to $150 from a previous $80, while maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst, cited “incremental confidence in the company’s nuclear growth strategy as the AI Revolution hits its next stride of growth”.

Wedbush sees a major push for nuclear energy in the U.S. as a significant tailwind, highlighting a Trump Administration Executive Order from April that benefits the sector. Oklo is positioned as a “core 2nd/3rd derivative” on the firm’s AI thesis and is expected to be a main beneficiary of increased government support and spending.

The analyst note also pointed to Oklo’s strategic initiatives, including plans for a $1.68 billion nuclear fuel recycling facility in Tennessee and potential expansion into the United Kingdom to meet rising energy demands from data centers.

Technical Momentum: OKLO stock is significantly above its 50-day ($75.27), 100-day ($61.05) and 200-day ($45.08) moving averages, suggesting a strong uptrend over the medium to long term. Immediate support can be identified around the recent low of $123.72, while resistance appears near the 52-week high of $138.52.

