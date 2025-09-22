5 Stocks In The Spotlight Last Week: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points during the session, also hitting a fresh record high. The Federal Reserve, last week, cut rates by 25 basis points and signaled more easing ahead.

The S&P 500 gained 1.2%, while the Dow added 1% last week. The Nasdaq surged 2.2% during the period.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 89%

Latest Rating : Reiterated a Buy rating on WhiteFiber, Inc. WYFI with a price target of $34 on Sept. 18. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Buy rating on with a price target of $34 on Sept. 18. This analyst sees around 29% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 17, WhiteFiber posted second-quarter total revenue of $18.7 million.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

Latest Rating : Downgraded rating on Builders FirstSource, Inc . BLDR from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $145 on Sept. 15. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock.

: Downgraded rating on . from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $145 on Sept. 15. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 11, Builders FirstSource announced a dual listing on NYSE Texas.

Analyst: Doug Anmuth

Analyst Firm: JP Morgan

JP Morgan Ratings Accuracy: 87%

Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. WBTN and boosted the price target from $14 to $22 on Sept. 16. This analyst expects around 4% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on and boosted the price target from $14 to $22 on Sept. 16. This analyst expects around 4% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 15, Webtoon Entertainment announced a deal with entertainment giant Walt Disney Co DIS to develop an all-digital comics platform using Disney's extensive portfolio.

Analyst: Rohit Kulkarni

Analyst Firm: Roth Capital

Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Latest Rating: Reiterated a Buy rating on Rezolve AI PLC RZLV and increased the price target from $4.25 to $9 on Sept. 15. This analyst expects around 34% gain in the stock.

Reiterated a Buy rating on and increased the price target from $4.25 to $9 on Sept. 15. This analyst expects around 34% gain in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 18, Rezolve Ai eliminated private placement warrant overhang.

Analyst: Christopher Dendrinos

Analyst Firm : RBC Capital

: RBC Capital Ratings Accuracy : 85%

Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on NuScale Power Corporation SMR with a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 15. This analyst expects 23% plunge in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on with a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $35 on Sept. 15. This analyst expects 23% plunge in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 7, NuScale Power posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock