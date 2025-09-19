D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS shares hit to a new 52-week high on Friday. Shares of quantum-related stocks are trading higher on a report indicating the Trump administration plans an expansion of quantum strategy.

Per a Friday report from CyberScoop, the Trump administration is planning a significant expansion of the U.S. quantum computing strategy, considering new executive orders or a national action plan to defend against future quantum-enabled cyberattacks and maintain the nation’s technological leadership.

What Else: Another possible driver for this week’s move was the company’s Qubits Japan 2025 conference, where it highlighted an 83% surge in bookings from the Asia Pacific region. D-Wave also announced promising new collaborations, including a pilot program with Japan Tobacco for AI-driven drug discovery and a project with NTT DOCOMO to tackle mobile network congestion.

Broader market trends have also provided a tailwind, with this week’s Federal Reserve interest rate cut creating a more favorable environment for tech stocks. This, combined with growing investor enthusiasm for the quantum computing sector’s long-term potential, has propelled D-Wave to its new peak.

For a capital-intensive company like D-Wave, the rate cut reduces borrowing costs for funding long-term research and development. When the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark rate, borrowing becomes cheaper across the economy.

For D-Wave, this means any loans taken to build new quantum computing centers, purchase manufacturing components or fund large-scale R&D projects will have lower interest payments. This could free up cash that can be reinvested into the business to accelerate innovation and outpace competitors

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s powerful performance, Benzinga Edge has assigned QBTS a near-perfect momentum score of 99.82.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QBTS shares are trading higher by 6.97% to $25.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.66 and a 52-week low of $0.87.

