September 18, 2025 12:37 PM 2 min read

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Stock Hit A New All-Time High Today: What's Going On?

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS shares are trading higher by some 35% over the past week, hitting a new all-time high Thursday morning. The recent rally is fueled by a combination of favorable macroeconomic conditions and developments from the company’s Qubits Japan 2025 conference.

What To Know: Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate cut has created a more bullish environment for tech stocks, providing a broad lift to the sector. Signaling a potentially faster pace of future easing, the Fed announced its fourth consecutive interest rate cut, trimming its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a new range of 4%-4.25%.

D-Wave on Wednesday also showcased impressive growth in the Asia Pacific region, with bookings soaring by 83% over the past year. Highlighting this success, D-Wave announced a pilot program with Japan Tobacco for quantum AI drug discovery.

Another key development is a project with NTT DOCOMO that has already cut mobile network congestion by 15% using D-Wave’s quantum computing solutions. These advancements have investors optimistic about D-Wave’s expanding footprint in the global quantum computing market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this bullish activity, the stock has earned a Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 99.79, reflecting its exceptionally strong recent price performance.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QBTS shares are trading higher by 5.75% to $23.84 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.41 and a 52-week low of $0.87.

$23.705.15%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

