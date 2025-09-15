Why NanoVibronix (NAOV) Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

NanoVibronix Inc NAOV shares are trading sharply higher on Monday after the company announced a new U.S. patent granted to its wholly-owned subsidiary, ENvue Medical Holdings.

What To Know: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 12,409,105 B2, titled “Insertion Device Positioning Guidance System and Method.” The patent covers proprietary systems for guiding the insertion of medical devices, such as feeding tubes, using electromagnetic positioning technology.

The company says this patent aims to improve real-time visualization and accuracy, reducing the risk of misplacement and associated complications for safer and more efficient procedures.

Dr. Doron Besser, CEO of NanoVibronix, called the patent a “significant milestone”. “We are continuing to build a robust and growing IP portfolio that not only protects our proprietary technology but also creates strong barriers to entry in our target markets,” he stated.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NAOV shares are trading higher by 61.95% to $10.51 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $162.50 and a 52-week low of $4.71.

