What's Going On With Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Stock Today?

Galaxy Digital Inc GLXY shares are trading higher Thursday. The company has made recent strategic announcements that strengthen its institutional footprint in Asia and develop new pathways for digital securities.

What To Know: On Wednesday, the firm announced its GK8 subsidiary will provide custody technology for BDACS, a South Korean regulated institutional digital asset custodian. The partnership will integrate Galaxy’s full suite of services, including staking and tokenization, into the Korean market, signaling a international expansion for its institutional arm.

This news follows last week's announcement of a partnership with Superstate to tokenize Galaxy’s own shares on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain. This move marks the first time a publicly traded U.S. company has enabled its equity to be held directly on a major blockchain.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows a positive price trend across short, medium, and long-term outlooks, complemented by a growth score of 13.23.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GLXY shares are trading higher by 10.39% to $28.79 Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.16 and a 52-week low of $17.40.

