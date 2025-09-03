Galaxy Digital Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On?

Galaxy Digital Inc GLXY shares are trending on Wednesday after the company announced the launch of tokenized shares on Solana SOL/USD.

What Happened: Galaxy Digital said it partnered with Superstate to allow shareholders to tokenize and hold Galaxy shares onchain, marking the first time a public company has tokenized equity directly on a major blockchain.

Superstate, which is a Galaxy Ventures portfolio company, works directly with companies to enable tokenization of their SEC-registered shares and records legal ownership onchain in real time as tokens are transferred.

“We’re proud to be working with Superstate to help lay the groundwork for an onchain capital market that bridges traditional equities with next-generation infrastructure,” said Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

“Our goal is a tokenized equity that brings the best of crypto – transparency, programmability, and composability – into the traditional world. And we’re taking part in building a model that can scale, not just for Galaxy, but for the market more broadly.”

Galaxy shares will be available for tokenization through Superstate’s Opening Bell platform, effective immediately.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were up 3.77% at $25.07 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

