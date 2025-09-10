Enovix sign on white building exterior
September 10, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Enovix Stock Tumbles After Hours: What To Know

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Enovix Corp. ENVX shares fell in Wednesday’s extended trading after the company announced its intent to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030.

The Details: Enovix also said it will grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount.

Read Next: Oracle Stock Rockets On $455 Billion Revenue Pipeline: Here’s What Wall Street Is Buzzing About

The company expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions related to the transaction.

Enovix shares dipped on Tuesday alongside other lithium battery-related companies following reports that Contemporary Amperex Technology is expected to resume mining operations at the Jianxiawo mine in China.

ENVX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Enovix shares were down 12.9% at $7.97 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock 

Loading...
Loading...
ENVX Logo
ENVXEnovix Corp
$7.97-12.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved