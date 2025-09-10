Asset Entities (ASST) Stock Soars After Shareholders Approve Strive Merger

Shares of Asset Entities Inc ASST are trading sharply higher Wednesday morning after the company announced that its stockholders have approved a previously announced merger with Strive Enterprises, Inc. The approval marks a key step toward creating a public Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury company.

What To Know: Following the merger’s completion, the combined entity will be renamed Strive, Inc., and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ASST. Matt Cole will lead the new company as CEO and Chairman, while Asset Entities President Arshia Sarkhani will serve as Chief Marketing Officer and a member of the Board.

Concurrent with the merger, the company is securing a private placement expected to raise aggregate gross proceeds of more than $750 million, with a potential for an additional $750 million through warrants.

In a Wednesday press release, Cole stated that through this reverse-merger structure, the company is “uniquely positioned relative to peers to execute our strategy and maximize Bitcoin per share for investors.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ASST shares are trading higher by 41% to $8.86 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.42 and a 52-week low of $0.34.

