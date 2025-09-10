Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Is Up 600% Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Wearable Devices Ltd WLDS are surging Wednesday morning following two company announcements. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company revealed it has been granted a U.S. patent for its innovative “Gesture and Voice Controlled Interface Device,” a technology that combines voice commands, gesture control and biometric authentication for user interaction with wearables and other smart devices.

The company says this patented technology aims to enhance user experience in high-growth sectors, including consumer electronics and enterprise applications.

What Else: Wearable Devices on Tuesday announced its financial results for the first half of 2025 with sales of $294,000. This was driven by the initial sales of its Mudra Band for Apple Watch and new B2B collaborations.

The company also highlighted strategic advancements, including an expansion into the Japanese market and the launch of a project to adapt its technology for military applications.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WLDS shares are trading higher by 842% to $9.60 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.00 and a 52-week low of $1.00.

Image: Shutterstock