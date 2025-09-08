Why Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Is Dropping Monday

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH shares are trading lower Monday afternoon following two financial announcements. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company’s subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd., has initiated a cash tender offer to buy back all of its 5.875% Senior Secured Notes due in 2027 and its 5.875% Senior Notes due in 2026. To fund this, NCLC has launched a new offering of $2.05 billion in new senior unsecured notes. The tender offer is set to expire at 5:00 p.m. EDT time on September 12.

Concurrently, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The cruise line intends to use the proceeds from this equity offering, along with a separate private offering of exchangeable senior notes, to repurchase a portion of its 1.125% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2027 and 2.50% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2027.

Offerings of new ordinary shares can cause a stock to fall because it dilutes the ownership stake and potential earnings per share for existing stockholders. Additionally, the issuance of $2.05 billion in new debt to restructure existing liabilities may heighten investor concerns about the company’s overall leverage.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the day’s drop, Benzinga Edge Rankings highlight the stock’s very strong Momentum score of 83.97.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NCLH shares are trading lower by 2.57% to $25.00 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.29 and a 52-week low of $14.21.

Image: Shutterstock