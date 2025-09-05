Mr. Cooper logo on a smartphone screen, Rocket billboard
September 5, 2025 10:18 AM 2 min read

Rocket, Mr. Cooper Stocks Rally After Merger Approval, Rate Cut Hopes Lift Market Mood

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP said Friday its stockholders approved the company's $9.4 billion all-stock merger with Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, sending both stocks higher. Rocket shares also gained after softer-than-expected U.S. jobs data drove yields lower and lifted hopes for a rate cut.

Mr. Cooper investors will receive 11 shares of Rocket Class A common stock for each of their own, along with a potential $2 per-share dividend before closing, under the deal.

Rocket, which will add Mr. Cooper's servicing platform to its own, beat Wall Street expectations in the second quarter with adjusted revenue of $1.34 billion versus $1.28 billion consensus. Adjusted earnings came in at 4 cents per share, topping the 3-cent estimate.

Loan originations jumped, with $28.4 billion in net rate locks, up 13% year-over-year, and $29.1 billion in closed loans, up 18%. The company ended the quarter with $9.1 billion in liquidity, including $5.1 billion in cash.

For the third quarter, Rocket guided revenue of $1.60 billion to $1.75 billion, above the $1.50 billion Street view.

Management said the Redfin acquisition is already boosting conversions and funnel growth. Once the Mr. Cooper deal closes, Rocket's mortgage servicing portfolio will top $2.1 trillion, covering nearly one in six U.S. mortgages.

To support the merger, Rocket launched a $1.25 billion tender offer to repurchase senior notes. Citron Research dismissed "meme stock" labels, calling Rocket "the $AMZN of mortgages" in a $13 trillion sector, while hedge fund manager Dan Loeb praised the tie-up as "a transformative, synergy-rich merger."

COOP, RKT Price Actions: Mr. Cooper shares were up 4.21% at $211.15, and Rocket Companies was up 4.07% at $19.93 on Friday at publication.

Photo: Mr. Cooper, Shutterstock; Rocket, Courtesy of Rocket Companies

