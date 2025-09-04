MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Is Trending Thursday: What's Going On?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc HOLO shares are trending Thursday after the company announced financial results for the first half of 2025, with a turnaround to profitability.

What To Know: The company reported a net profit of RMB 238.1 million ($33.1 million), a stark contrast to the net loss of RMB 121.7 million in the same period of 2024. This was driven by a 726.2% surge in revenue from its holographic solutions.

The company's financial position also strengthened considerably, with current assets increasing 293% year-over-year to RMB 2.912 billion ($406 million). Cash and cash equivalents increased 153% year-over-year to RMB 1.6 billion ($223 million), and shareholders' equity rose 297% to RMB 2.868 billion ($400 million).

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOLO shares are trading lower by 1.11% to $4.46 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $375.20 and a 52-week low of $4.16.

