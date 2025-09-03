What's Going On With Rivian Stock?

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN are trading higher Wednesday afternoon, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Optimism over the past week is largely centered on the upcoming R2 SUV. An analyst from Needham recently reiterated a Buy rating for Rivian, highlighting the potential of the more affordable $50,000 vehicle to significantly expand the company’s market reach.

The report noted Rivian’s strong brand awareness and customer satisfaction as key assets that will help it capture a significant share of the mid-size SUV market and potentially beat 2026 delivery estimates.

Fueling these future production plans, Rivian is set to officially break ground on its $5 billion factory in Georgia on Sept. 16. The new plant, supported by a $1.5 billion state incentive package, is crucial for the manufacturing of the R2 crossover and is expected to begin production in 2028.

These positive developments are helping investors look past recent headwinds. The company is currently facing a revenue shortfall of nearly $100 million after a rollback of federal fuel economy rules froze the market for regulatory credits, a key revenue stream for EV makers. Tariffs are also adding to production costs.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring its potential appeal to investors, Rivian currently boasts a strong Value score of 67.00, according to Benzinga Edge stock rankings.

RIVN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rivian shares are trading higher by 7.35% to $14.89 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.14 and a 52-week low of $9.50.

